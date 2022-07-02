Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Aug 02, 2022DOI

Accommodating resistance offer a higher training stimulus than constant resistance to improve upper-body strength

by Yonathan Smoak
Published onAug 02, 2022
Accommodating resistance offer a higher training stimulus than constant resistance to improve upper-body strength
·

Abstract

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Journal of Strength and Performance
Journal of Strength and Performance
Published with