We are thrilled to introduce the Journal of Strength and Performance (JSP), a platform dedicated to concise and impactful research in the specialized fields of strength training science. Our journal will publish original research articles, review articles, replication studies, and case reports on a continuous basis.

As a newly established journal, we aim to publish a wide range of articles that contribute to the rapid expansion of strength training research and attract attention from researchers worldwide. While other journals have addressed strength training research, JSP addresses a need for the publication of papers that apply scientific discoveries in the field.

We invite you to read our articles and consider submitting your own valuable work to this exciting new journal. Our team at JSP is confident that we will become a leading and trusted source of information in the field of strength training science research.

We extend a warm welcome to the Journal of Strength and Performance and look forward to advancing research in the field with you.

Editorial Team.