Effects of Free-Weight with and without Elastic Band Tension on Upper-Body Strength and Muscular Endurance: A Randomised Parallel Trial

Abstract

Purpose: The purpose of this study was to compare the effects of free-weight resistance with and without elastic band (EB) tension on upper-body maximal strength and strength-endurance in the bench press (BP) exercise.

Methods: Twenty-six trained males (age 26 ± 2.4 years; body mass 73 ± 7.6 kg; stature 172 ± 5.8 cm) were randomly assigned to one of two groups: CON (n = 13) or EXP (n = 13), and completed two weekly BP sessions over 12 weeks. Both groups followed the same training program except that the EXP group executed the BP with 30% of the prescribed load arising from the use of EB. BP one repetition maximum (1RM) and the maximum number of repetitions (MNR) to muscular fatigue were tested before and after the intervention.

Results: An analysis of covariance with the pre-test value as the covariate revealed that both CON and EXP groups exhibited improvement in maximal strength and muscular endurance. However, the EXP group experienced significantly larger improvements in 1RM (14% vs. 12%) and MNR (27% vs. 7%).

Conclusion: Combined free-weight and elastic bands may offer a higher training stimulus than free-weight resistance alone to improve upper-body strength and muscular endurance in trained adult men.

Keywords: muscle strength, resistance training, athletic performance, accommodating resistance

Introduction

Constant external resistance (CR) is the most used mode of resistance to induce musculoskeletal adaptation and is characterised by exercises in which the total resistance depends on the mass of the object to be lifted [1], demanding uniform resistance on the muscles and joints, even though the strength of the muscle will change considerably throughout this range of motion (ROM). Alternatively, accommodating resistance (AR) (i.e., elastic bands [EB] or chains attached to the barbell) has been used to provide a variation in the resistance (load) throughout the ROM during the performance of a movement [2], by overcoming the mechanical disadvantages related to specific joint angles within the exercise [3][4][5]. Training applying EB in addition to free weights can augment the range of the concentric portion of the lift in which the barbell is accelerated, and therefore cope with the deceleration at the end of the concentric phase of the lift during which the skeletal muscles are not optimally contracting, since the barbell is unintentionally decelerated by the lifter [6]. Consequently, this action provoked by EB, induces a variety of stimuli and, thus, provokes neuromuscular adaptations, which improve different expressions of strength [7].

Although previous research has demonstrated that AR is more effective than CR at increasing maximal muscular strength [8] and speed-strength [9] when performing a bench press with elastic bands, in both athletes [10] and untrained lifters [11], the results from other studies in which AR was used have been inconclusive. It has been reported that after a 7-week training intervention program in which Division I-A athletes bench pressed with EB, they experienced a greater improvement in their one-repetition maximum (1RM) when compared to using CR [10]. Likewise, significant increases in maximal upper-body strength were observed in Division II basketball players after a 5-week training intervention using a banded bench press compared with one free-weight barbell bench press [7]. Conversely, after a 24-week training programme for novice college lifters, a combination of free weights and EB was found to be similar but not more effective than free weights alone for the development of BP maximum strength [12]

According to current research, only one paper has been written to demonstrate the effect of free weights in combination with AR techniques using EB to enhance muscular endurance other than strength and power in the upper body [13]. The results of this study reveal that AR is more effective when compared to CR in enhancing strength and strength endurance after a 12-week intervention. However, these effects were tested on untrained subjects using the overhead press exercise. Therefore, no existing studies have used trained subjects and the traditional bench press exercise for such a comparison. It is the purpose of this manuscript to compare the effect of free weights with and without elastic bands on both upper-body maximum strength and muscular endurance using the bench press in healthy resistance-trained males.

Methods

Study design

The present study followed a randomised trial, pre- and post-test repeated measures design, conducted over an 14-week period (Figure 1). Pre intervention testing was completed within one week, followed by a 12-week training programme, after which participants performed a post intervention testing. The training programme intervention consisted of 2 weekly training sessions. Subjects were randomly and grouped equally following simple randomization procedures (computer random numbers in 1:1 ratio) into one of two parallel groups: CON group (n = 13) or EXP group (n = 13) (Figure 2). All training sessions were completed under the supervision of a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.

Pre intervention testing (week 1) was divided into two sessions, each separated by 4 days. During the first session, anthropometric measurements were taken (i.e. body stature and weight), followed by a 1RM test. The second session required subjects to complete a maximum number of repetitions (MNR) test using 70% of the weight found in the 1RM test. The intervention programmes (week 2-13) were identical except that the EXP group realised the flat bench press employing 30% of the load arising from the utilisation of elastic bands, while CON performed the resistance training with no added band tension. After the intervention programme, all baseline tests were repeated in week 14.

Figure 1 Schematic representation of the study design.

Subjects

A total sample of 26 healthy men (age 26 ± 2.4 years; body mass 73 ± 7.6 kg; stature 172 ± 5.8 cm) were voluntarily involved in the research. Inclusion criteria demanded subjects to be 20–30 years old, have at least 3 years of consistent resistance training experience, be free from a current or previous injury that may be aggravated by participating in upper-body physical exercises, and also be technically proficient in the bench press technique. Subjects were advised to avoid training for 72 h before data collection. Before starting, all individuals were informed of the advantages and inherent risks linked with the investigation and completed a written informed consent. The research has adhered to all the relevant national requirements and institutional guidelines, and adhered to the Declaration of Helsinki and ethical standards in sport and exercise science research.

Figure 2 Study flow

Procedures

Muscular strength assessment

The 1RM assessment was evaluated utilising a conventional flat bench press. The measuring protocol followed the guidelines suggested by Mayhew et al. [14]. Briefly, the subjects grasped the bar at a position slightly greater than biacromial width and lowered the bar in a smooth and controlled manner to the lower portion of the pectorals and then rapidly extended the arms to full extension. During the first set, the participants completed 5 repetitions with 50% of the estimated 1RM (based on previous training history). After a 2-min interval, 2.5–5 kg was added, and the subjects executed the second set with 3 repetitions; then, the participants rested for 3 min; next, 2.5–5 kg was added, and the subjects did one repetition. A series of single attempts was completed until the participant achieved their 1RM with a 3-min interval between each trail.

Muscular endurance assessment

This evaluation was performed 4 days following the strength assessment and constituted 1 set of as many repetitions as possible, without stopping between repetitions, using a sub-maximal load (70%1RM) in the bench press. Only those repetitions performed with correct technique were considered valid.

Intervention programme

The intervention programme required 4 weekly sessions for 12-week for a total of 48 training sessions. These sessions utilised a split routine (upper- and lower-body) training format allowing 48 hours recovery between sessions for the same body part. All subjects performed lower-body exercises on Mondays and Thursdays and upper-body exercises on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Each of these 4 sessions included 2 main lifts and 2-3 secondary exercises. The training programme was divided into four periodized mesocycles of 3-week, increasing training intensity and decreasing volume at each mesocycle. In the first mesocycle (weeks 2-4), subjects had to perform 3-5 sets of 8-12 repetitions at 72-77% of 1RM with 2-3 min inter-set rest. In the second mesocycle (weeks 5-7), participants performed 3-5 sets of 5-10 repetitions at 80-85% of 1RM with 2-3 min of recovery between sets. During the third mesocycle (weeks 8-10), subjects performed 3-5 sets of 3-8 repetitions at 87-92% of 1RM with 3-5 min rest intervals between sets. In the last mesocycle of training (weeks 11-13), participants completed a descending load scheme of distributing training load. In this approach, the load increased progressively to a higher intensity (85-98% of 1RM) while the number of repetitions lowered with a complete recovery between sets. (See also Table 1).

Table 1 Tuesday Saturday Phase 1: week 2-4 (72-77%1RM) Bench press* 8 – 8 - 8 8 – 8 – 8 – 8 - 8 Military press 8 – 8 - 8 8 – 8 – 8 Bent over barbell row 12 – 12 - 12 12 – 12 - 12 Pull down 12 – 12 - 12 12 – 12 - 12 Biceps barbell curl 12 – 12 -12 12 – 12 - 12 Phase 2: week 5-7 (80-85%1RM) Bench press* 5 – 5 - 5 5 – 5 – 5 – 5 - 5 Military press 5 – 5 - 5 5 – 5 – 5 Bent over barbell row 10 – 10 - 10 10 – 10 - 10 Pull down 10 – 10 - 10 10 – 10 - 10 Biceps barbell curl 10 – 10 - 10 10 – 10 - 10 Phase 3: week 8-10 (87-92%1RM) Bench press* 3 – 3 - 3 3 – 3 – 3 – 3 - 3 Military press 3 – 3 - 3 3 – 3 – 3 Bent over barbell row 8 – 8 - 8 8 – 8 - 8 Pull down 8 – 8 - 8 8 – 8 - 8 Biceps barbell curl 8 – 8 - 8 8 – 8 - 8 Phase 4: week 11-13 (85-98%1RM) Bench press* 5 – 4 – 3 – 2 - 1 5 – 4 – 3 – 2 - 1 Military press 3 – 3 - 3 3 – 3 - 3 Bent over barbell row 6 – 6 - 6 6 – 6 - 6 Pull down 6 – 6 - 6 6 – 6 - 6 Biceps barbell curl 6 – 6 - 6 6 – 6 - 6

Table 1. 12-week upper-body training intervention programme. *Both groups completed the same training programme, except that the EXP group performed the bench press with 30% of the prescribed load arising from the utilisation of elastic bands and the other 70% from free-weight.

Band tension measurement

To determine the exact loading of elastic bands at different lengths, this study utilised the Shoepe et al. [15] protocol. Elastic bands (GFC Power Band, Japan) of different thicknesses were affixed to the top of a stationary bar. Dumbbells of differing weights were gradually added (balanced independently from human contact) to the free end of the band, and the deformation measured in centimetres was registered. All assesses were registered to the nearest entimetre as measured from the top of the stationary bar to the opposite side of the middle point of the dumbbell handle. This process was replicated with all elastic bands to compile a chart of tension for various band lengths. Bands tension measurements were retested at weeks 5 and 10 to confirm that elasticity and tension were unaltered.

Data processing and analysis

Collected data were processed using Jamovi (The Jamovi Project, 2021, Version 1.6). An analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) with the pre-test value as the covariate was applied to ascertain the effect of free-weight with and without EB on muscular fitness. There was linearity between pre- and post-intervention for each group, as confirmed by visual examination of a scatterplot. There was homogeneity of regression slopes. Within-group and overall model residuals were normally distributed, as tested by the Shapiro–Wilk test. Homoscedasticity and homogeneity of variances were observed and determined by the visual examination of a scatterplot and Levene's test, respectively. Inspection of the data set shows that there were no outliers, as confirmed by the absence of cases with standardised residuals greater than ±3 standard deviations. Whenever a statistically significant value was identified, a post hoc analysis was applied with a Bonferroni correction. The level of statistical significance was accepted at p < .05.

Results

Muscular strength assessment

The results from the ANCOVA indicated that, as expected, both groups enhanced 1RM bench press performance. However, after correction for pre-intervention, there was a significant difference in post-intervention upper-body maximal strength level between groups, F (1,23) = 11.2, p = .002, η p 2 \eta_{p}^{2} ηp2​ = .341. Post-intervention, 1RM values were statistically significantly larger in the EXP group (M diff = 5.6 kg, 95% CI [2.3, 9.0], p = .002). (See also Table 2).

Muscular endurance assessment

After adjustment for pre-intervention, the outcomes of the MNR analysis evidenced that there was a significant difference in upper-body strength-endurance between both groups, F (1,23) = 11.3, p = .003, η p 2 \eta_{p}^{2} ηp2​ = .329. Post-intervention, enhancement in muscular endurance was statistically significantly greater in the EXP group (M diff = 1.7 reps, 95% CI [0.7, 2.8], p = .003). (See also Table 2).

Table 2 Variables Group Pre Post 1 RM Test (kg) CON 90.6 ± 21.2 99.2 ± 19.8 EXP 101.0 ± 19.1 114.2 ± 17.4 MNR Test (repetitions) CON 11.9 ± 1.4 12.8 ± 1.5 EXP 10.8 ± 1.3 13.8 ± 1.5

Tabla 2. Changes in muscular fitness in response to 12 weeks training intervention (mean ± SD).

Discussion

This investigation showed that free-weight with and without added elastic band tension are both effective modes of resistance to increase the amount of force produced using maximal external loads and increase in total repetitions performed using submaximal loads in the bench press exercise; nevertheless, superior increases were observed in the EXP group from pre- to post-testing.

In relation to maximal strength measure, participants experienced an increase by 14.4% in EXP and 12% in CON. These findings are in line with results reported by other publications in the literature in which 7-week training of banded bench press in Division I-A athletes produced an increase of +8% compared with a +4% in the group without added elastic band tension [10]. In addition, banded bench press during a 7-week training programme, in a sample of Division I-AA football players, increased 1RM values by +7.8%, while free-weight alone by +5.4% [8]. Likewise, 5-week training of banded bench press , in NCAA Division II basketball players, produced a significant group difference in upper-body strength (+7.6%) compared with CR (+2.7%) [7]. Given the 12-week timeframe of this study, it would appear plausible that reported 1RM values were higher in both groups, as the above-mentioned studies might not have been long enough to have allowed for larger increases.

Accordingly, this study suggests that in resistance trained subjects, combined elastic and free-weight tension may provide a supplementary advantage compared to free-weight alone to increment the maximum strength values. The greater improvement in 1RM bench press could be attributable to several factors. Firstly, external force provided by EB potentiates eccentric contractions. During the eccentric component of the bench press exercise the EB are trying to recoil and, thus, provide an assistive descending force. Consequently, the strength required to slow down or stop the weight at the end of the eccentric action, provoking higher loading in the muscle. This greater lengthening loading has been proved to enhance eccentric muscle activity [16][17] and induces a relevant increase in eccentric strength [18][19]. Therefore, training using free-weight with EB may differently challenge the neuromuscular system during each repetition and, in conformity with this data, it is plausible that this assistance descending force results in higher initial eccentric velocities and, thus, greater force during final portion of the eccentric phase, provoking higher force early in the shortening contractions [20][21][22].

Additionally, due to the coefficient of elasticity, the load being lifted and, thus, the force required to elicit movement will increase proportionally with the amount of deformation of the band. Therefore, EB can raise tension as the joint angles become more advantageous [1]. In this context, it has been shown that the EB can augment the range of the concentric portion of the exercise in which the barbell is accelerated, and therefore cope with the deceleration at the end of the concentric phase of the lift during which the skeletal muscles are not optimally contracting, since the barbell is unintentionally decelerated by the lifter [6]. This action induces a variety of stimuli and, thus, provokes neural adaptations, which improve different expressions of strength [7]. Free-weight with elastic bands changes the pattern of force production across the movement and could induce a decrease in co-activation (antagonist muscle activation), higher motor units synchronisation, recruitment and rate coding improvements, which may conduct superior chronic adaptations [23][24].

On the other hand, regarding strength-endurance, the participants experienced an increase of 27% in EXP and 7% in CON in the maximum number of repetitions done with 70% of 1RM, indicating superior changes in fatigue resistance. This agrees with the result of Kashiani & Geok [13], which showed a 13% of better increases in the number of repetitions to muscle fatigue in the group with added EB tension in comparison with the CR group after 12-week training period.

The neural adaptations elicited by AR, besides having favourable effects on maximal strength due to the continuous alterations of the load provided by EB, might increase the number of working contracting muscle fibres and, consequently, augment anaerobic glycolysis. The skeletal muscle buffering capacity is its ability to cope with the hydrogen (H+) ions that are generated during ATP hydrolysis and/or anaerobic glycolysis [25][26]. These processes are necessary for supplying the muscle fibres with energy in order to maintain the same levels of force output during sets of exercises. Anaerobic glycolysis generates an equivalent amount of lactate and H+. When H+ ions are released, most of them are buffered; however, those that remain free in the cytosol lead to a reduction in muscle pH [26]. This fall in muscle pH limits lactate production. Buffering of protons attenuates changes in pH at a certain proton load while a greater muscle buffer capacity increases the amount of lactate that can be accumulated in the muscle. Due to the augmented skeletal muscle buffer capacity and the enhanced removal of lactate/protons, the capacity of glycolytic ATP production is increased. This, in turn, is linked to improved exercise performance and better resistance to fatigue. Hence, mayhap by inducing higher fatigue during training sessions, the EXP group was exposed to a greater stimulus, which allowed it to adapt to fatigue resistance, in contrast to the CON group, even though both groups completed an equal number of sets and repetitions, and utilised the same 1RM percentage during the 12-weeks training programme. This exposure to a greater stimulus might be beneficial for sports that require train both the neural and metabolic aspects. For example, in mixed martial arts, which performance time generally lasts longer than 2 minutes, not only strength but also muscular endurance of short and medium duration training are needed. Accommodating resistance may increase the athlete's ability to cope with muscular fatigue without training it directly. This means that athletes can train these capacities without an excessive volume of work and thereby spend more time developing their technical skills.

However, this study cannot confirm the exact cause of improved muscular fatigue resistance in the EXP group. Future studies must emphasise this and on elucidating mechanisms of how free-weight with elastic band enhances performance compared to free-weight alone.

Conclusions

Research data suggests that the addition of elastic tension to a free weight produced meaningfully increases in neuromuscular activation, enhancing upper-body maximum strength, and improving muscular endurance in resistance trained men during a 12-weeks training programme intervention. Thus, seems to be better than free-weight alone on the assessed parameters. These performance enhancements may be connected to the altered contractile properties linked with lifting and lowering a load when EB is employed. Ultimately, in movements with an ascending strength curve, like the bench press, when the load is lowered, the elastics tending to recoil and provide an accelerating component to the fixed load, which provides a facilitation of certain aspects of the lengthening phase which ends up improving the shortening phase of a given exercise. However, further studies that better describe neuromuscular and, especially, metabolic adaptations induced by the addition of elastic tension should be carried out.