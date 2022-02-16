Journal of Strength and Performance (JSP) considers all manuscripts on the strict condition that:
The manuscript is your own original work, and does not duplicate any other previously published work.
A submission of a manuscript implies that all co-authors approve of the submission and have contributed sufficiently to the research.
The manuscript has been submitted only to the JSP; it is not under consideration for publication elsewhere.
The research must also be approved by the institution where the work has been carried out (if applicable). The publisher will not be held legally responsible should there be any claims for compensation regarding the requirements outlined above.
By submitting your manuscript to the Journal of Strength and Performance you are agreeing to any necessary originality checks your manuscript may have to undergo during the peer-review and production processes.
Any author who fails to adhere to the above conditions will be rejected.
Journal of Strength and Performance does not charge any article processing charges (APCs).
The journal is with an Open Access and the authors retain full ownership to their content published in the Journal. The Open Access content is published in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution License - CC-BY, which allows articles to be re-used and re-distributed without restriction, as long as the original work is correctly cited.
The journal adheres to the principles of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE). COPE guidelines on the peer review process can be found here and Guidelines for the reviewers can be found here.
All manuscripts reporting the use of human subjects must include a statement that the protocol was approved by the author’s institutional review committee for human subjects. Papers not in agreement with the guidelines of the latest revision of Helsinki Declaration will not be accepted for publication. Participation of patients in scientific studies must be voluntary and consented by signed informed consent. Do not use any designation in tables, figures, or photographs that would identify a patient, unless written consent from the patient is submitted.
JSP does not tolerate plagiarism (direct plagiarism, self-plagiarism, patch writing or accidental plagiarism). Journal of Strength and Performance uses Plagiarism Checker X in order to actively triage submitted manuscripts for similarities with other previously published material.
In case of suspicion of plagiarism, the case will be thoroughly investigated. The Editors warn that in the case of evident plagiarism the work will not only be rejected, but also the Author's superiors will be informed about the situation.
The names and email addresses entered in this journal website will be used exclusively for the stated purposes of this journal and will not be made available for any other purpose or to any other party.
The authors are permitted and encouraged to post published articles on their personal or institutional website, with a clear indication of that the paper was published in this Journal and with a link to the Journal's site.
The pre-publication process is limited to an initial review from one of the Editors, who ensure that the topic of the report fits with the aims and scope of the journal and that the manuscript formats guidelines are met.
Manuscript that do not fall within the aims and scope of the journal, and that do not respect the formatting guidelines will not be accepted.
Two peer reviewers will review a manuscript and submit a recommendation to the editor. In case of a discrepancy between the two reviewers’ opinions, the handling editor requests a third reviewer's opinion.
Articles may be rejected with a detailed rejection letter sent to the authors, or accepted with minor or major revisions. In the later, the authors receive a report with the required revision and its resubmission afterward. Eventually, when no more amendments are required by the peer-review, the manuscript is accepted and sent to the production.
Articles sent to authors for revision should be returned within a maximum of 10 days; otherwise, the process will be interrupted, and the article may be rejected.
The process usually takes less than 45 days from submission to publication, if accepted. The time frame is highly dependent upon authors and reviewers promptness.
Articles not accepted for publication will always be returned to the authors with the Editor's and/or Reviewer's comments.