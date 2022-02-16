The journal adheres to the principles of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE). COPE guidelines on the peer review process can be found here and Guidelines for the reviewers can be found here.

Ethical Approvals

All manuscripts reporting the use of human subjects must include a statement that the protocol was approved by the author’s institutional review committee for human subjects. Papers not in agreement with the guidelines of the latest revision of Helsinki Declaration will not be accepted for publication. Participation of patients in scientific studies must be voluntary and consented by signed informed consent. Do not use any designation in tables, figures, or photographs that would identify a patient, unless written consent from the patient is submitted.

Plagiarism

JSP does not tolerate plagiarism (direct plagiarism, self-plagiarism, patch writing or accidental plagiarism). Journal of Strength and Performance uses Plagiarism Checker X in order to actively triage submitted manuscripts for similarities with other previously published material.

In case of suspicion of plagiarism, the case will be thoroughly investigated. The Editors warn that in the case of evident plagiarism the work will not only be rejected, but also the Author's superiors will be informed about the situation.

Privacy Statement

The names and email addresses entered in this journal website will be used exclusively for the stated purposes of this journal and will not be made available for any other purpose or to any other party.

Author Self-Archiving

The authors are permitted and encouraged to post published articles on their personal or institutional website, with a clear indication of that the paper was published in this Journal and with a link to the Journal's site.