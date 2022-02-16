Thank you for choosing to submit your paper to Journal of Strength and Performance. These instructions will ensure that we have everything required to progress your paper through the process of peer review, production and publication.

Spelling can be US or UK English so long as usage is consistent.

There are no strict formatting requirements, but all manuscripts must contain the essential elements needed to evaluate a manuscript: Abstract, introduction, methods, results, discussion, figures, tables, funder information, and references. Further details may be required if the paper is accepted for publication.

Figures and tables should be placed within the text and should be of sufficient resolution to enable easy review.

When using a citation plugin for a reference manager such as Zotero, Mendeley, EndNote, Citavi, or RefWorks, or when using the native citation and bibliography managing capabilities of MS Word or LibreOffice, please leave the citations as they are (i.e., do not convert them to plain text). Keeping the citations in the format used by your citation manager will help speed up the production process.

In text citations, if you are using a reference manager such as Zotero, Mendeley, EndNote, Citavi, or RefWorks, you are encouraged to include a copy or export of your cited works in either Bib(La)Tex (.bib), CSL-JSON (.json), EndNote XML (.xml) or RIS format with your submission. This will help shorten the production cycle of your paper.

Avoid adding citations that do not enhance or support the results or add to the brief introduction.

All experimental work in which humans are participants must conform to the laws of the country in which the work took place.

Writing should be concise and direct (the message being essentially directed to peers and field practitioners).

Maximum of 5 authors 40 references. 50 references for brief reviews.