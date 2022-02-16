Journal of Strength and Performance (JSP), founded and based in Japan, is a diamond open access scientific peer-reviewed journal (ISSN: 2436-9810), published on continuous flow, allowing the immediate posting of articles in their final form on the journal website as soon as they are ready for publication. The journal encourages authors to submit applied research in strength and conditioning and all aspects of sports performance.
Journal Title
Journal of Strength and Performance
Journal Abbreviation
J Strength Perf
Frequency
Continuous flow
Publisher
Centre for Applied Strength and Conditioning Science
Place of publication
Edogawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Language
English
Review
Peer-reviewed
eISSN
2436-9810
Open Access
Open Access and distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License
The aims of the Journal of Strength and Performance (JSP) are to facilitate the dissemination of "real-world" research, provide recent scientific findings and offer practical knowledge for strength & conditioning specialists, athletic trainers, personal trainer, sports therapists, etc.
The journal provides a platform to share an informative and exciting new discovery about basic and applied sciences in specialized fields of strength training such as:
Response to training/exercise
Testing, Programming, and Monitoring
Exercise biomechanics
Technological advancements
Psychological development
Etc.